Rare footage of Bob Dylan from 1969 ‘Isle of Wight’ festival unearthed in San Diego
3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Lost footage of Bob Dylan’s 1969 ‘Isle of Wight’ festival performance has recently been unearthed by a San Diego-based archive company. CBS 8 took a tour of the massive music footage library maintained by Reelin’ in the Years Productions and learned how the rare Dylan footage was...
Founded by singer-bassist Sol Turpin (40 Oz to Freedom), a San Diego native, Safety Orange followed their raucous debut full-length Life as a Fish with the equally rollicking Troll Rock High, earning themselves sponsorship deals from action lifestyle companies such as Jagermeister, Aedik Clothing, and others. Their third full-length State of Where I Am, released on their own Wabasa Records label (Turpin’s middle name is Wabasa), was followed a single for “Better Now” that was featured on Spotify’s Reggae Summer Beach playlist and a December 2020 single for “Christmas With Friends.” Their newest single “Get Outta My Way” comes with a sleeve illustrated by Dead & Company gig poster artist Mark Sgarbossa. According to Turpin, “This is one of the last songs that Greg [Karlo] played some guitar on before he retired from the band during the covid lockdowns. Nate Lions is the new guitarist. This song is a rocker, I was channeling the Clash. Also, it’s a bit of a different topic than most of my other stuff lately. I usually try to be pretty happy and positive in life and my lyrics, but this one’s kinda more a ‘Fuck you, leave me alone’ style. We all have our days.”
Any week that starts with Snoop is a good week to us!. One of the most iconic figures to emerge from the early-’90s G-funk era, Snoop Dogg evolved beyond his gangsta rap beginnings to become a lovable pop culture fixture with forays into television, movies, football coaching, and wrestling while expanding his musical reach far beyond his primary genre.
SAN DIEGO — Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30,000 manicure at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. His 11-carat diamond manicure was created by a San Diego-based designer. "It's wild to be part of something like that. Up until the day of, we didn't really know if it was going to happen. He had rehearsals. She had an hour to get the nails on him in between the rehearsals and him hitting the red carpet," said Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine Jewelry.
Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
"Come From Away," a show that originated at La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, looks to the true story of the small Newfoundland town that welcomed travelers stranded after 9/11. The show returns to San Diego for its national tour debut at the Civic Theatre running Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets and information are available through Broadway San Diego.
Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
Summer nights are here soon, and with a surge swirling around and pain at the pump peaking (hopefully), thousands of San Diegans are looking for options that don't involve indoor dining or bars, or tankfuls of gas for a road trip. The perfect solution may involve one of the past's...
A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
I feel like such a fool. Paddled out this morning at 10 a.m., at the Shipwreck. Sitting outside in the lineup I glanced down. Swimming under me was a Great […]
The story Encounter with a Great White Shark – “Co-Existence is the Key” appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Joe Ditler.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists. Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22. Art in the Garden can be found at...
5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
Five years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the property’s landlord. The Kettner Street location is now scheduled to close on Sunday, June 12 after a weekend of farewell events.
The Kiwanis Club of Ocean Beach will present the annual OB Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Robb Field, 2525 Bacon St., between the San Diego River and West Point Loma Boulevard. The free event will include prizes for best-decorated kites by age category,...
Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
