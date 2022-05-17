The Andy Griffith Show star Maggie Peterson passes away at 81 years of age

Click here to read the full article. Fox, fresh off its upfronts presentation, had a strong Monday night with the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales.
9-1-1 proper and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox’s top performing dramas of the 2021-22 season, were both steady from the previous week in their season finales Monday night. Just picked up for new seasons, 9-1-1 delivered a 0.7 demo rating and 5.23 million viewers, while Lone Star earned a 0.6 demo rating and 4.54 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. Looking back at their season premieres (9-1-1, Lone Star), both series experienced minimal loss in...
