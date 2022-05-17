ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

The Andy Griffith Show star Maggie Peterson passes away at 81 years of age

By Brian Gallagher - Daily Mail
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will miss you Maggie.' Margaret Ann Peterson was born January...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Greeley, CO
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Actress Lisa Gerritsen Left Show Business at a Surprisingly Young Age

Following her appearance on “Gunsmoke,” classic TV fans wondered why child actress Lisa Gerritsen left Hollywood at a young age. According to MeTV, Lisa Gerritsen kickstarted her acting career with an appearance on “Gunsmoke” in 1968. She played Jenny in the fourth and final guest spot on the classic TV series. From there, Gerritsen went on to be cast in “My World and Welcome to It.” She was also on“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as Bess Lindstrom.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Maggie Peterson
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's Pastor Rob Might Set Up A Key Event In Big Bang Theory History

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People.” Read at your own risk!. The secret is out regarding Georgie and Mandy ’s pregnancy, and the latest episode showed the Young Sheldon family dealing with that as best they could. Mary particularly struggled with the idea that the entire church congregation knew about the situation, and set up a time to speak with Pastor Rob about it. Pastor Rob inserted himself into the drama, which caused some further tension between Mary and George and might set up a big moment in The Big Bang Theory’s history.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ja Da Quartet#Capitol Records
CinemaBlend

Young Sheldon Revealed Who Penn And Teller Will Play In The Season 5 Finale, And It's Much Grosser Than A Big Bang Theory Callback

When CinemaBlend learned from the legendary, comedy-loving magicians Penn & Teller that they would be appearing as guest stars for Young Sheldon's Season 5 finale on CBS, it seemed somewhat likely that the silent member of the duo would be returning to the mini-franchise in a way that tied back to his presence on The Big Bang Theory. As fans will no doubt remember, he was introduced as the father figure for Amy Farrah Fowler ahead of her wedding with Sheldon. But their roles have now been revealed, and it turns out Teller will be taking on a far grosser role than anything related to his TBBT introduction.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Newly Renewed ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Steady In Season Finales; ‘NCIS’ Wins Monday’s Viewers

Click here to read the full article. Fox, fresh off its upfronts presentation, had a strong Monday night with the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales. 9-1-1 proper and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox’s top performing dramas of the 2021-22 season, were both steady from the previous week in their season finales Monday night. Just picked up for new seasons, 9-1-1 delivered a 0.7 demo rating and 5.23 million viewers, while Lone Star earned a 0.6 demo rating and 4.54 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. Looking back at their season premieres (9-1-1, Lone Star), both series experienced minimal loss in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Young Sheldon star joins Big Sky in season 3

Country singer Reba McEntire has joined the cast of drama series Big Sky. David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) series follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate local crimes that have caught the attention of their tight-knit community. McEntire...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy