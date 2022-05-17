The Andy Griffith Show star Maggie Peterson passes away at 81 years of age

When CinemaBlend learned from the legendary, comedy-loving magicians Penn & Teller that they would be appearing as guest stars for Young Sheldon's Season 5 finale on CBS, it seemed somewhat likely that the silent member of the duo would be returning to the mini-franchise in a way that tied back to his presence on The Big Bang Theory. As fans will no doubt remember, he was introduced as the father figure for Amy Farrah Fowler ahead of her wedding with Sheldon. But their roles have now been revealed, and it turns out Teller will be taking on a far grosser role than anything related to his TBBT introduction.

