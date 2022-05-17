ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man admits he bought new house, played stock market with $6M pandemic relief money

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0fgXAOVN00

Man pleads guilty to misusing pandemic relief business loan

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge for misusing more than $6 million in business loans through a pandemic relief program, prosecutors said.

Rather than use the money for his businesses, Christopher Paul Lick admitted using it for personal investments in the stock market and buying a home valued at more than $1 million, according to a news release from Clay Joyner, the U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi.

Lick, 47, of Starkville, filed fraudulent loan applications to banks that were providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, according to court records.

The records show Lick owned and managed four companies, including Aspen River Candle Co., based in Columbus, Mississippi. Joyner said Lick admitted overstating the number of employees and payroll expenses to receive money.

Paycheck Protection Program loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“The CARES Act loan programs were intended to help small businesses and families struggling to survive during a difficult pandemic,” Joyner said. “Unfortunately, far too many individuals like the defendant abused these programs for their own personal benefit.”

Lick entered the guilty plea on the day he had once been scheduled to go on trial. He faces up to 30 years in prison, with sentencing set for Aug. 12 before Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson.

Comments / 18

Southernnblessed
2d ago

Stiffen the penalties for these thieves! They steal from the taxpayers in time of pandemic...They need long sentences and never given any help for anything taxpayer funded.

Reply
9
Robbie Bailey
2d ago

And we who have low...income, working making less than 20, 000 a year. it's a lot of money has been misused.....that could help people, but who cares.....

Reply
11
Ruth Tate
2d ago

Make him pay every penny back an then go to jail for embezzling

Reply
8
Related
WLBT

Diagnosed with debt: the crisis in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Money, MS
Columbus, MS
Business
State
Mississippi State
Columbus, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Columbus, MS
City
Starkville, MS
wtva.com

Milwaukee Tool breaks ground on new facility in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Milwaukee Tool held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning for its new facility in Grenada County. The company is investing $60 million to make the project happen. The company is creating 1,200 jobs, of which 800 will be at the new facility in Grenada and 400...
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPLC TV

Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - Family Dollar representatives said the company plans to close its West Memphis distribution facility by the end of October. Wednesday’s announcement comes months after a U.S. Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility that included contaminated food, cosmetics, and medications with more than a thousand rats found.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen River Candle Co
wtva.com

Business owners are feeling the heat from inflation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The economic impact of inflation has affected many companies across the United States. The inflation rate has been soaring for the last several months. Research shows that some businesses are experiencing an increase in cost of goods sold, but not for Reed's Department Store. Owner Jack...
TUPELO, MS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Some homeowners are left waiting for premium refunds after large insurance carrier goes belly up

After one of the larger home insurance carriers in Florida went belly up two months ago, some homeowners have been left waiting for thousands in premium refunds. “People cannot afford to throw $2,393 to the wind. Not these days.” Linda Bishop-Marshall said that’s how much St. Johns Insurance Company took out of her account, just days after she cancelled her homeowner’s policy in January. She claims she was told a refund was on the way, but nearly four months later, getting answers has been a struggle.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $850 checks to be sent in June

Thousands of Americans are set to receive a stimulus payment from their state worth a total of $850 in June. These checks will be sent directly to Maine residents to help offset the burdens caused by inflation. Inflation rates are still over 8%, but they did drop a little from...
MAINE STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $250K in Ford Motor Company settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company. According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Fireflies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – We have great natural light shows in Mississippi, like the full moon. We missed the lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15 because of another natural light show. We have a lot here, like thunderstorms. The light show this story is about isn’t on that grand of a scale, but it’s just as spectacular to me because of its rarity.
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy