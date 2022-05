Here’s a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket and schedule for the field of 64 teams and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The 64-team bracket was unveiled during the selection show Sunday night on ESPN. Games begin with regionals on May 20, followed by super regionals May 26-29 and then the Women’s College World Series from June 2 to June 9 or 10.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO