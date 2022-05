Over the past several years, Leigh Anne Wenning, superintendent of the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD), shared regular updates in this outreach column on the services and activities provided by CCBDD to those individuals in our community who qualify for assistance. While the dedicated staff evaluates needs, coordinates the wide array of service providers to meet those needs, and delivers the mission of the County Board, there is another key group of individuals working behind-the-scenes to support their activities.

