Tesla is a very misunderstood company and we have a recent interview with Elon Musk that explains why. Tesla is much more than a car company. Elon Musk was interviewed at the "All In" summit very recently and he talked about Tesla and how Tesla is like many startups in one and that gives Tesla an advantage. Most car companies don't actually do much work - they get most of their parts and other things from suppliers. Tesla does not do this.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO