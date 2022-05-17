ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Murphy, state lawmakers spar on how to spend federal COVID relief funds

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey officials are arguing over how to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief funds.

Democratic state Senate leaders said Monday they want the state Legislature to have a say in how that money is spent, and if they don't get it, there will be no state budget agreement.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he will work with lawmakers, but showed no signs of giving in.

"We've worked very well with the Legislature. And I have every optimism and expectation we'll continue to do so, whether it's on COVID funds, whether it's on our budget, whatever it may be,” Murphy said. “We have outstanding leaders in the Legislature, we enjoy working with them, the relations are good."

If the governor and lawmakers can't agree on a budget by midnight on June 30, the state faces a government shutdown.

