Thunderstorms move out; temps dip to mid-50s overnight

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Thunderstorms have mostly passed out of New Jersey, making way for a calmer Monday night.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that milder weather is on tap for New Jersey.

Monday’s overnight hours will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with daytime highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday night should remain mostly clear with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Curren says some rain may return by Wednesday night. The day is expected to start off sunny, with daytime highs around 72 degrees. Clouds and some rain may develop by the evening and nighttime hours. Overnight lows will cool to the low-50s.

Curren says the weather will continue to warm throughout the week and could possibly reach 90 degrees by the weekend.

