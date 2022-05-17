Woman Arrested After Ramming LAPD Vehicle During Pursuit

Three suspects ransacked an El Monte jewelry store to the tune of an estimated $1 million and purportedly assaulted employees Tuesday afternoon in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery. The robbery occurred at 1:15 p.m. at David's Jewelers, located at 10925 Main St. Security video showed the masked male suspects entering the store, smashing display cases and stealing jewelry. Employees can be seen throwing chairs at the suspects while they shovel jewelry into bags. The employees then chase the suspects out of the store. The suspects also allegedly struck two employees with hammers, El Monte police said. The employees were not seriously hurt. Following the robbery, the suspects fled in a Chevrolet Avalanche, police said. The car was last seen on the westbound 10 freeway. The financial value of the jewelry stolen was estimated at about $1 million, police said.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO