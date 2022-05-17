ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Woman Arrested After Ramming LAPD Vehicle During Pursuit

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman suspected of stealing a car was arrested Monday night in Hollywood when she slammed into a police patrol car in reverse after leading police on a chase that began in Monterey Park. The...

South LA shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LOS ANGELES – Two men were shot Saturday evening at a homeless encampment in an off-ramp from the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. on the westbound Century Boulevard off-ramp from the southbound 110 Freeway, according to Lt. P. Shearholdt of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Intruder Shot in Armed Confrontation With Homeowner in Walnut

A man who apparently entered a Walnut home in a burglary attempt was shot and killed during an exchange gunfire early Saturday morning with the homeowner, authorities said. A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Walnut is in eastern Los Angeles county.
WALNUT, CA
10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
$50,000 Reward Offered to Help Solve Execution Killing of Father

Calvin Peel was 37 years old when he went to see his 15-year-old son in Nickerson Gardens in Watts the night of Sept. 20, 2021. Peel was dropping off his son's school clothes when the two were walking near 114th Street and Hooper Avenue. LAPD South Bureau Homicide detectives say it was just after 9 p.m. when a dark-colored compact SUV turned the corner and a man jumped out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suspect Remains At-Large After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

A suspect remains at-large Wednesday morning after he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Newhall, that ended in a crash injuring his passenger. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, during a crime suppression operation, school resource deputies observed a stolen vehicle driving on Oakridge Drive near Railroad Avenue in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bus Driver Accused of Giving Fentanyl to Students at Riverside Special Needs School

A woman who works as a bus driver and provides campus security was arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to students at a Riverside school. Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, who lives in a cottage on the property of Bright Futures Academy, was arrested by Riverside police and booked on possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school campus, being a person prohibited from owning or possession a firearm, and child endangerment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Public Safety
Detectives investigate deadly shooing in Lynwood

LYNWOOD — Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Imperial Highway, east of Atlantic Avenue, where they located the victim in a parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
LYNWOOD, CA
Man dies after being pushed off bike, hitting head: LAPD

A man found dead in downtown Los Angeles overnight was likely pushed off his bicycle, police said. Around 12:10 a.m., officers received a call reporting a man down near the intersection of West 7th and Flower streets, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators believe a man in his 40s was riding his bicycle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Fernando police officer charged after on-duty assault at gas station

A San Fernando police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man at a gas station last summer, officials announced Tuesday. Saul Garibay faces a misdemeanor count of assault under the color of authority in connection with an incident that occurred on June 15, 2021, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. […]
SAN FERNANDO, CA
Breaking: Pursuit in Newhall ends in car crash, containment

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment in Newhall after a pursuit ended in a crash at 9th Street and Walnut Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The crash, which occurred at Walnut Street and 9th Street, involved at least four vehicles and one of the passengers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Smash-and-grab robbers hit El Monte jewelry store in broad daylight

Three suspects ransacked an El Monte jewelry store to the tune of an estimated $1 million and purportedly assaulted employees Tuesday afternoon in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery. The robbery occurred at 1:15 p.m. at David's Jewelers, located at 10925 Main St. Security video showed the masked male suspects entering the store, smashing display cases and stealing jewelry. Employees can be seen throwing chairs at the suspects while they shovel jewelry into bags. The employees then chase the suspects out of the store. The suspects also allegedly struck two employees with hammers, El Monte police said. The employees were not seriously hurt. Following the robbery, the suspects fled in a Chevrolet Avalanche, police said. The car was last seen on the westbound 10 freeway. The financial value of the jewelry stolen was estimated at about $1 million, police said.  
EL MONTE, CA

