Woman Arrested After Ramming LAPD Vehicle During Pursuit

A woman who works as a bus driver and provides campus security was arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to students at a Riverside school. Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, who lives in a cottage on the property of Bright Futures Academy, was arrested by Riverside police and booked on possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school campus, being a person prohibited from owning or possession a firearm, and child endangerment.
Comments / 2