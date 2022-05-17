Rebecca Mary Brockway

Mark Anthony Brown, age 60 of Westview, died Wednesday(05/18) at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He is survived by his mother Jean Brown of Hardinsburg; 3 brothers, Brent, Doug and Scotty Brown of McQuady; 5 sisters, Marcia Roberts of Kingswood, Kathy King of Westview, Pam Phillips of Balltown, Connie Brown of Westview, and Crystal Brown of Harned. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday(05/20) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at noon. Burial will be in the McQuady Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
Comments / 0