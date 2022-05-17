ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverport, KY

Rebecca Mary Brockway

 3 days ago

Rebecca Mary Brockway, 83, of Cloverport, died Saturday (5/14). She is survived by her 4 sons: David Brockway...

Mark Anthony Brown

Mark Anthony Brown, age 60 of Westview, died Wednesday(05/18) at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He is survived by his mother Jean Brown of Hardinsburg; 3 brothers, Brent, Doug and Scotty Brown of McQuady; 5 sisters, Marcia Roberts of Kingswood, Kathy King of Westview, Pam Phillips of Balltown, Connie Brown of Westview, and Crystal Brown of Harned. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday(05/20) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at noon. Burial will be in the McQuady Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
WESTVIEW, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Board of Education

5/18/2022—A large, overflow crowd of teachers, parents, and students was in attendance at a Special Called Meeting of the Breckinridge County Board of Education Wednesday evening. Breckinridge County Education Association President John Whipple said the state legislature gave all state employees, except teachers, an 8% raise. He said a 1% salary increase for local teachers “was not good enough”. Lisa Doyle, Melody Mingus, Jennay Simmons, and Rob DeHaven also addressed the Board. Mingus said a recent survey of staff indicated 97% of the teachers were dissatisfied with a 1% raise. DeHaven requested a 10% raise. Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter and Board members Tonia Saettel and Joy Campbell responded to the concerns. Campbell said she would like to revisit the issue.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1

5/18/2022-Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Charles B. Bratcher, 49, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault/domestic violence. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for July 20. Misty D. Armstrong, 46, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license, 1st offense,...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

SPORTS: Tiger Baseball Falls In District Final; NBA Playoffs; MLB

HARNED (05/17/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger baseball team fell to Meade County in the District Tournament Championship game Tuesday night at Tiger Field by the score of 4-3. Despite the result, the Tigers are still headed to the Region Tournament. In the softball final at Lady Tiger Field, Hancock County topped Meade County, 4-1. MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Sports: Tigers Draw Edmonson In Region Opener; Warriors Win West Game One; PGA Championship Begins Today

OWENSBORO (05/18/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger baseball team drew Edmonson County in the opening round of the region baseball tournament Saturday afternoon at Apollo High School. 104.3, the River will have coverage just before 4pm. The rest of the bracket: Meade County takes on Muhlenberg County, O’Cath vs. Trinity and Apollo and Ohio County.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

