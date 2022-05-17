Rebecca Mary Brockway

HARNED (05/17/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger baseball team fell to Meade County in the District Tournament Championship game Tuesday night at Tiger Field by the score of 4-3. Despite the result, the Tigers are still headed to the Region Tournament. In the softball final at Lady Tiger Field, Hancock County topped Meade County, 4-1. MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO