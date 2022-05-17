Dorothy Helen Norton

5/18/2022—A large, overflow crowd of teachers, parents, and students was in attendance at a Special Called Meeting of the Breckinridge County Board of Education Wednesday evening. Breckinridge County Education Association President John Whipple said the state legislature gave all state employees, except teachers, an 8% raise. He said a 1% salary increase for local teachers “was not good enough”. Lisa Doyle, Melody Mingus, Jennay Simmons, and Rob DeHaven also addressed the Board. Mingus said a recent survey of staff indicated 97% of the teachers were dissatisfied with a 1% raise. DeHaven requested a 10% raise. Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter and Board members Tonia Saettel and Joy Campbell responded to the concerns. Campbell said she would like to revisit the issue.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO