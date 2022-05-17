ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, KY

Dorothy Helen Norton

 3 days ago

Dorothy Helen Norton, age 94, died Sunday (5/15) at her home in Webster. She is survived by her children: Robert Horsley of Webster, Lois Pile of...

Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 2

5/18/2022—Division 2 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Kenneth H. Goff II met Wednesday. Breanna N. Russell, 38, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for July 20.
Breckinridge County Board of Education

5/18/2022—A large, overflow crowd of teachers, parents, and students was in attendance at a Special Called Meeting of the Breckinridge County Board of Education Wednesday evening. Breckinridge County Education Association President John Whipple said the state legislature gave all state employees, except teachers, an 8% raise. He said a 1% salary increase for local teachers “was not good enough”. Lisa Doyle, Melody Mingus, Jennay Simmons, and Rob DeHaven also addressed the Board. Mingus said a recent survey of staff indicated 97% of the teachers were dissatisfied with a 1% raise. DeHaven requested a 10% raise. Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter and Board members Tonia Saettel and Joy Campbell responded to the concerns. Campbell said she would like to revisit the issue.
Sports: Tigers Draw Edmonson In Region Opener; Warriors Win West Game One; PGA Championship Begins Today

OWENSBORO (05/18/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger baseball team drew Edmonson County in the opening round of the region baseball tournament Saturday afternoon at Apollo High School. 104.3, the River will have coverage just before 4pm. The rest of the bracket: Meade County takes on Muhlenberg County, O’Cath vs. Trinity and Apollo and Ohio County.
