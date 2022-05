Rumour has it that Freddie Gibbs was jumped by Benny the Butcher's associates over the weekend. In the hours since the news hit the internet, thousands of reactions have been pouring in, many of which seem to think that it's time for the 39-year-old Indiana native to keep his head down and focus on his music instead of getting caught up in near-constant fights.

