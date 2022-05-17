ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Harlem School Board bans ‘Gender Queer’ book

By Stephanie Quirk
WIFR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an opposition that turned a Harlem High School board meeting into a battleground Monday night, as divided crowds argued the availability of a book on sexual orientation and gender identity in the school library. “Gender Queer” is one of eight books brought to...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Winnebago County CASA looking for volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every day, a child somewhere in the United States becomes a victim of abuse or neglect. Winnebago County is no exception. Advocates who serve those children during court proceedings are volunteers, who make up a program called WCASA (Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates). Children with volunteers are more likely to be adopted, half as likely to reenter foster care and substantially less likely to need long term foster care, according to the organization.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford Christian Schools celebrate with graduation tradition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a time-honored tradition for seniors at Rockford Christian Schools, as they prepare to cross the stage. Graduates took one last walk Tuesday through the campus where some spent the last 12 years. RCS class of 2022 and class of 2034, which is this year’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

An ‘Urban Tiki Party’ is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with a love for the community has fired up a new plan to bring Rockford’s residents together, with the help from a local restaurant. Rockford’s State Street will soon be taken over by a tiki themed bash. Gatsby 815 and Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner, Justin Carner, is partnering up with Abero’s owner, Paul Sletten, to host the event. It includes delicious food from food trucks, live music and tropical drinks that are sure to get your taste buds singing.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More than $1.1 million coming to Rockford region for jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker Wednesday announced $20 million in investments for workforce training hoping to bolster equitable workforce recovery for people struggling to find careers. Three local applicants are part of the major investment. Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc., Rockford - $300,000. The City of Rockford - $300,000.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
WIFR

Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We were leaving, we didn’t plan to stay at all,” said Tyasia Layne. “She wasn’t comfortable here, she didn’t want to stay.”. Tyasia Layne was with two of her friends, when she stopped by a party on Seminary St. to check on a friend early Sunday morning. Right as they were heading out, things took a horrible turn for the worse.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Barber Coleman Campus: the next big project downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New life could be on the horizon for a historic Rockford building vacant for 20 years, thanks to nearly $4 million in grant funding. The Barber-Coleman building has been a blight on Rockford’s south west side for two decades. City leaders say vacant buildings are more than just an eyesore.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam

STATELINE (WIFR) - A tale of caution; one local man says you may want to ask a lot of questions before helping someone on the side of the road. This man, who we will call “Bill”, says he just wanted to help another driver who appeared to be stranded along a busy Rockford road. Bill says he encountered a a man late one night at the entrance of Route 20. That driver asked Bill for $400 for gas to see his family 125 miles away.
STATELINE, NV
WIFR

Parks Kiwanis Pork Chop Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parks Kiwanis Pork Chop Day. The Parks Kiwanis Club hosts their 2022 Pork Chop Day. Each meal includes a pork chop sandwich, Ole Salty’s Potato Chips, applesauce and a bottle of water. Drive-through pick up is available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are available at Blackhawk Bank on Forest Hills, at Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, or from any Parks Kiwanis member. For more information about Pork Chop Day, or to set up delivery of large orders, please call 815-289-1395.Pork Chop Day proceeds support local organizations - including GiGi’s Playhouse, Walter Lawson Children’s Home, Blackhawk Council of Scouts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, and college scholarships.Platinum Sponsors - Napleton Audi and TLC Living CommunityGold Sponsors - Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, Dunkin’ Donuts, Backyard Grill & Bar, Ole Salty’s, Meijer, and Beef-A-RooSilver Sponsors - 4 Wheel Auto, Spring Garden Family Restaurant, Blackhawk Bank, Saavedra Group Architects, Bug Lady, Image Signs, Pinnon, Minutemen Press, and Nicholson Hardware.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Gender Identity#Racism#Harlem School Board#Gender Queer#Wifr#Harlem High School#Lgbtq
WIFR

Freeport applies for $75,000 revitalization grant

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport is banking on funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish a river walk. $75,000 in RISE grant funds would help establish plans for a walkway along the Pecatonica River, officials say. City leaders believe this investment would bring downtown businesses together and attract more foot traffic.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

3-year-old McHenry County boy dead, hit by school bus

CARY, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic incident took the life of a 3-year-old boy Monday evening. Samuel Huddleston, of Cary was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a school bus. McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein says his office was contacted around 6:30 p.m. that night to investigate.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$3.9 million grant for Rockford brownfield cleanup projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A $3.9 million grant gives Rockford a leg up on revitalizing some of its most challenging properties. “Communities across Northwest and Central Illinois are burdened by abandoned commercial properties – many so polluted that property development isn’t possible,” says Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17)
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WIFR

Rockford Fire Department rescues baby ducklings, reunites them with mother

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother duck reunited with her babies Monday morning after they fell through the grate of a storm drain, thanks to some quick thinking from the Rockford Fire Department. Concerned residents flagged down Station One firefighters near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue. They were surprised...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport first responders honored for life-saving efforts

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire Chief Scott Miller took time during Monday’s city council meeting to recognize five first responders for their extraordinary work. Lieutenant Matt Kile, firefighters Brad Tunak and Mike Compton and paramdeics Tim Randecker, Adam Holtz and Chad Kundert were recognized for their life-saving efforts that took place during a fire in early March.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford Fire rescues ducklings

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Two veterans reunite in Rockton after 60 years apart. Updated:...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Urban Equity Properties changes things up for new building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A West State Street building that’s sat empty for two decades could become a player in downtown Rockford once again. Avoiding the space for years, Urban Equity Properties broke down and bought 211 West State Street. This time, the developer says it won’t turn the space into apartments or condos.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Traffic delayed, serious car accident on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three medics and several first responders were on the scene of what they call a serious car accident Monday evening in Rockford. A car appears to have crashed into a traffic barricade on N. Winnebago and W. Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. It’s unknown if any drivers or nearby pedestrians were hurt. Investigators tell drivers traveling in the area to expect potential delays, as they look into what happened.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford house fire causes $40k in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick spreading fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages Monday afternoon to home in the 200 block of Rockford Avenue. First responders arrived on scene just before 1 p.m. to residents who had already evacuated. Firefighters say the two-story home showed heavy damage on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Scattered Showers & Cooler Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers ending by late afternoon with highs in the middle 60′s. Down to 52 tonight and mostly cloudy. A few clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. Low 80′s on Friday with shower/thunderstorm potential Friday evening. Showers on Saturday with a high around 60. Low 60′s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. forest preserves centennial celebration

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Two veterans reunite in Rockton after 60 years apart. Updated:...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy