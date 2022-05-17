ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No Dogs': Man Backed for Keeping Neighborhood Kids & Pets Out of Pool

By Taylor McCloud
 3 days ago
"If you give in to the behavior now, they will always think they can do whatever they want and walk all over you," one commenter...

Allyson PD
2d ago

it is your pool on your property.END OF DISCUSSION.How dare those parents demand you let their kids into your pool. BUT I will say you goofed by letting them use it while you are not there,HUGE LIBALITY.

Angel Calico
2d ago

hmm let me see YOUR YARD YOUR POOL YOUR HOUSE ....ENOUGH SAID there shouldnt had been an argument in the first place its YOUR house

Brenda Cobb
2d ago

You don't want neighborhood children in your pool.I do understand that what if something happened like drowning. It's your pool and your home end of discussion.

