Thunderstorms move out, making way for milder Tuesday

Thunderstorms have moved out of the Hudson Valley, and Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says that milder weather is on tap for the region on Tuesday.

FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs around 73. Lows around 53.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 70 degrees. Lows around 53 degrees. Chance for an overnight shower.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning spotty rain/drizzle, then partly sunny. Highs around 72. Lows around 56.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer! Highs around 82. Lows around 63.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid - sun and clouds - chance for a pop-up afternoon or evening thunderstorm, but mostly dry! Highs around 89. Lows around 64.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds - warm - highs around 81. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 56.