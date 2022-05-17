ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Starbucks to Reimburse Travel Expenses for Workers Seeking Abortions

By Charmaine Patterson
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks is standing by its employees. Following the release of a leaked a draft opinion stating the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 case that established the right to abortion — the company released a memo to its staff Monday, saying it would cover travel...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Samuel Alito
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortions#The Supreme Court
The Atlantic

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s stunning leak last week, it is finally dawning on the public that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will likely mark the end of constitutional protections for abortion rights. The Court’s decision to take up the case, coupled with its failure to even temporarily protect Texas women from an unconstitutional post-six-week abortion ban last fall, clearly signaled this outcome. Yet Roe’s core vulnerability lies not with the justices voting to strike it down. It derives from how the issue was framed in the first place—as a question of an individual’s “reproductive rights” and not one of the proper scope of government.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Ars Technica

Supreme Court urged to block “shocking” reinstatement of Texas social media law

Big Tech lobby groups have asked the US Supreme Court to block a Texas state law that prohibits social media companies from moderating content based on a user's "viewpoint." The state's so-called "censorship" law was previously blocked by a federal judge who ruled that it violates the social networks' First Amendment right to moderate user-submitted content. But the law was reinstated last week by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion to stay the preliminary injunction.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Tesla is latest firm to announce it will pay for staff's travel and living costs if they have to leave state for an abortion as companies react to Roe v Wade leak

Tesla has joined ranks with major companies offering travel compensation for employees seeking to get an abortion but live in states where they are banned. The news comes days after supreme court documents were leaked indicating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, striking down the nationwide right to an abortion and leaving the decision up to individual states.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for attacking companies offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions

Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for criticising companies that have offered to help cover employees’ travel costs for abortion procedures. “Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying maternity leave?” the Republican from Colorado tweeted on Monday.“Cheaper to kill the baby … true evil personified.”In response to a leaked draft opinion earlier this month which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v Wade, a number of executives in the boardrooms of major American companies have issued statements that expresses their commitment...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy