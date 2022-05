Click here to read the full article. This past weekend, bad blood between rappers Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher apparently boiled over, as Gibbs and a group of men believed to be members of Benny’s entourage were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, during which Gibbs is rumored to have been assaulted and robbed of his jewelry. Gibbs, who was in Benny’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. for a stop on his Space Rabbit tour, is rumored to have run into members of Benny’s crew during a visit to a local Buffalo eatery on Saturday (May 14), with witnesses claiming that...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO