Breaking down the Texans' contract with WR John Metchie

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans added another one from their 2022 NFL draft class to their active roster with the signing of former Alabama receiver John Metchie.

The club announced Monday the Metchie signing along with the signing of first-round pick Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, Metchie signed a standard four-year rookie contract with the Texans worth $8.07 million. Metchie gets a $3.049 million signing bonus, and his salaries of $705,000, $1.071 million, and $1.438 million are fully guaranteed. The last year of Metchie’s contract at $1.805 million is not fully guaranteed.

Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters that Metchie is not 100%, but they do expect him to play for Houston in 2022.

Texas A&M University
