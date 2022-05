GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot when a man showed her his shotgun at a Delaware home, state police said. Troopers responded to a home in Georgetown on Tuesday night for a report of a shooting, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a 54-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound and she died on the scene.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO