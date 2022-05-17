ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Art Museum removes stolen 400-year-old artifact from its collection

By Tamera Twitty
 5 days ago
Photo Courtesy: The Denver Art Museum 

The Denver Art Museum has removed a bronze plaque from its collection after discovering that it was likely stolen from the Kingdom of Benin, located in modern day Nigeria, during a British raid in 1897.

According to museum officials, the plaque, estimated to be at least 400 years old, was taken by Commissioner of the British Southern Nigeria Protectorate, Sir Ralph Moor, and was added to the British Foreign Service's collection. In 1955, the piece was bought by the Carlebach Gallery in New York before being added to the Denver Art Museum's collection.

"The royal palace of the oba or king of Benin was adorned with hundreds of elaborately ornamented plaques, such as this one, telling the story of court life. Cast in the lost wax technique by a highly skilled artisan, this plaque has the figure of a court nobleman or possibly a chief showing details of his regalia, including his helmet, an elaborate coral necklace, embroidered skirt, belt, and anklets," the plaque's description reads.

The museum is currently in possession of 11 art pieces from Benin, a kingdom that ultimately fell due to British colonialism.

"Research for additional facts about the plaque was recently completed, and these facts led the museum to take the first step in repatriating the work by deaccessioning (formally removing) it from the collection earlier this month," said Denver Art Museum spokesperson Andy Sinclair.

The plaque and a small bronze pendant were both determined to be from 16th or 17th century Benin, which would put them there during the raid of 1897. An investigation into the pendent is ongoing and will determine its status.

"The museum will continue to act in good faith as a global partner on matters of art repatriation and restitution. To date the museum has not been contacted by anyone in Nigeria about these works or requests for their return," Sinclair said.

In 2021, a legal action was taken against the museum to return four stolen art pieces to Cambodia.

Officials responded to that situation with the following:

"Working in collaboration with U.S. and Cambodian governments, the Denver Art Museum today announces that four works from Cambodia previously deaccessioned from its collection were picked up from the Denver Art Museum by U.S. officials for return to Cambodia. The pieces entered the museum’s collection approximately 20 years ago, three as gifts and one as a purchase from Douglas Latchford."

In months prior to his 2020 death, Latchford was accused of smuggling and trafficking stolen Cambodian antiquities.

