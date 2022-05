NLE Choppa is currently touring North America following the release of his Me vs. Me mixtape in January. After one of his recent shows, the Memphis rapper took some time out to meet a 61-year-old superfan who knew all the words to his songs. The fan rapped the lyrics to “Camelot” and “Shotta Flow” in a video posted by NLE Choppa to his TikTok page.

