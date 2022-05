The Colorado Avalanche will host game two of the second round against the St. Louis Blues after the Avs won game one in overtime. The Blues were very close to winning game one a few times, but couldn’t bury the biscuit when they needed it the most. The Avs are an elite team and proved it once again after the game one win. Who will get the victory in game two tonight? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Avalanche prediction and pick.

