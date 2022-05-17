ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draft of new congressional districts in New York state released

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

Draft of New York's new congressional map would help Republicans 00:39

NEW YORK - A court appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York state .

The maps would help Republicans by creating five districts that lean GOP and at least four others where Republicans would be competitive.

The reworked maps also change the equation in Democratic districts.

According to the New York Times , Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney were drawn into a single district extending across Manhattan.

A court will take comment on the maps for two days before a final version is expected to be approved by a judge on Friday.

