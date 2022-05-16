ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Murphy Aquatic Park in Avon Opening Summer 2022

By Melissa Gibson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Murphy Aquatic Park in Avon will officially open on May 28th at 11 am. There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Good news, Indy westsiders! Murphy Aquatic Park is slated to open in the summer of 2022, and this all-inclusive park will feature...

WISH-TV

Free summer concerts set to start at Pioneer Park in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Mooresville Summer Concert Series will start its 2022 season on Friday night at Pioneer Park, according to Mooresville Park & Recreation. The concerts will begin at 7 p.m., except the July 4 bands’ performances, which will start at 6 p.m. The concerts are free.
MOORESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival at Beasley’s Orchard this Weekend

Enchanted Fairy Trail Presents the Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival at Beasley’s Orchard in Danville, Indiana! This is a two-day full fairy immersion experience. 4 Stages OF NON-STOP MUSIC & Entertainment! Fairies, fantastical games, and activities for all ages. See a live unicorn, Mermaids and shop our 60 unique vendors.
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

Multi-million dollar development proposed in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A multi-million dollar development project is set to be considered by the Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday. If approved, the city would get the green light to start on $72 million worth of mixed-use development to the city’s western gateway. The Midland Pointe Development Project spans 40,000 square feet and 34 acres […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Kountry Kitchen set to build new restaurant at site of 2020 fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most popular Indianapolis restaurants isn’t just coming back; it’s coming back bigger and better. “We’re going to have a bigger, better location. We’re going to have an event center attached. We’ll have rooftop dining, outside dining,” said Cynthia Wright Wilson, co-owner of Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

The Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville

The Indiana Peony Festival is held every May on the weekend before Memorial Day. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared that the third Saturday in May will now be known as Indiana Peony Festival Day. Peony Festival Weekend Events:. PEONIES IN THE PARK. Friday, May 20, 7-9pm Seminary Park |...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Smokehouse Catering Co

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Smokehouse Catering Co. Chef Chip Huckaby, Executive Chef joined us to talk about the amazing food. You can contact Smokehouse Catering Co by visiting their website or calling 317-851-8995. Smokehouse Catering Co: 40 N State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46142.
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

9 Spots for Outdoor Summer Dining with Kids near Indianapolis

It’s patio season, which means taking advantage of these long days and warm nights in Indianapolis by dining outdoors. Here’s a round-up of some family-friendly, must-try restaurants that feature great outdoor dining. Fun Restaurants Near Indianapolis Where Families Can Dine Outside This Summer:. Baby’s. 2147 N. Talbott...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Third Baby Delivered to Carmel Fire Department Baby Box In Five Weeks

CARMEL, Ind.–For the third time in the last five weeks, a baby has been dropped off in a baby box at the Carmel Fire Department Station #45. This has been happening a record number of times at the Carmel Fire station. Last month, there were two babies dropped off at the same location.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

Daniel’s Vineyard is a Family-Friendly Hidden Gem

Daniel’s Vineyard is a Geist hidden gem—the ultimate family destination. There are 22 acres of vines in their front yard and plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy the view. Enjoy pizzas, wines, and beers while your kids play games such as chess, bocce, cornhole, or just run around at the giant hill. The winery also hosts many weekly events such as concerts, line dancing lessons, and karaoke nights.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Tell Us Your Good News: Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steakhouse

SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro spends a lot of time in Speedway during the month of May, so this week's trip to hear people's Good News was a short drive. Dave met customers and staff at Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steakhouse, a Speedway favorite at 1038 North Main Street.
SPEEDWAY, IN
KISS 106

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE

