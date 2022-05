STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a critically missing 78-year-old man. According to the police department, Stephen Duncan was last seen in the area of Breakwater Trail in Stockbridge. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He was also last seen driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz E350.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO