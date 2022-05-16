ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Baseball suffers 18-0 loss to Wichita State

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Nothing went right for the Oklahoma Sooners in Wichita on Monday night as they lost 18-0 to the Wichita State Shockers.

OU pitching gave up 18 hits while the OU bats collected just one on a Kendall Pettis double. Again, the Sooners had one hit in the entire game. The last time these two teams played, things went a bit better for the crimson and cream.

Aaron Calhoun started on the mound and didn’t last long with the Shockers doing a lot of damage early in the third inning. Calhoun was credited with the loss, getting the first decision of his NCAA career. His record now stands at 0-1.

The pitching woes that have plagued the Sooners all season long were on full display tonight. Eight pitchers were used with half of them lasting less than an inning. OU pitching combined for nine walks and only six strikeouts.

This was Oklahoma’s final game before their last series of the season against No. 5 Texas Tech. Texas Tech is also one game ahead of OU and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 baseball standings.

The series will be in Lubbock and starts on Thursday, May 20. The Sooners have a lot of work to do in the next few days if they want a better result against the Red Raiders than the one they had tonight.

Comments / 0

