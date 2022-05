When the creative spark goes out, it can be hard to reignite it. That’s what North Carolina artist Heidi Nisbett learned during what she calls her “quarter-life crisis.” After graduating with a degree in painting and printmaking, she found herself moving from one desk job to another. “I really had almost a toxic relationship with art,” she said. “It both felt like something I was pressured to do and there was a part of my identity that I had lost not wanting to do it anymore.” Unsure of how to continue, she stepped away from her long-time passion.

