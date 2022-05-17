ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Look, there’s a Duke’s Hawaiian Coffee inside!

By Ryan Woldt
Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article400 Craven Rd. San Marcos (Kaiser Permanente, Bldg. 3) Open: Daily 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. What: Cappuccino with house premium blend (10% Maui Coffee Beans) Price: $3.50 for a 12oz cappuccino (small) What I’m listening to: Willie Nelson, “I Don’t Go To Funerals”. Did...

Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Decadent Brunch Dishes in San Diego You Have to See (and Eat) to Believe

Brunch isn’t a meal—it’s a lifestyle. It’s weekly catch-up with the girls, extravagant bloody marys, bottomless mimosas and an excuse to wear that trendy wide-brim hat. But if you’re ready to take your brunch game to the next level, take a look at this list of buzzy brunch spots serving up wild, larger-than-life dishes. Eggs Benedict, who? We’re talking sandwiches in cocktails, gold-speckled burger buns, rainbow cappuccinos and more. These nine Insta-worthy dishes are the perfect thing to shake up your routine with your brunch squad. So break out those sunhats and make your weekend reservations ASAP! Best Brunch San Diego.
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

“Love Water, Save Water” winners named

ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors recognized the top three entries in the 2022 “Love Water, Save Water” Poster Contest on May 18. Fourth-grade students living or attending school within OMWD’s service area were eligible to enter the contest. The winning entries were from Flora Vista Elementary School in Encinitas and Stone Ranch Elementary School in 4S Ranch.
ENCINITAS, CA
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Leucadia artist Thom Byrne to debut new exhibit in Del Mar

DEL MAR — Dental equipment. Ice cream scoops. Vintage metal hair dryers. Rusted airplane washers. After more than three decades as a decorative finisher, Leucadia artist Thom Byrne has shifted his creative vision, transforming flea market miscellany into a collection of polished automatons for his upcoming “Steel + Bone” exhibit on May 26 at Folio Interior Design in Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
studyfinds.org

New weight loss method rewires ‘instinctive desire to eat’ in dieters

SAN DIEGO — Can’t walk into your kitchen without grabbing a snack? A new weight loss method conceived by scientists at the University of California-San Diego helps dieters manage their internal hunger cues and improve their ability to resist food. Study participants deemed “highly responsive” to food lost...
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Machine Gun Kelly $30K diamond manicure designed by San Diego jeweler

SAN DIEGO — Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30,000 manicure at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. His 11-carat diamond manicure was created by a San Diego-based designer. "It's wild to be part of something like that. Up until the day of, we didn't really know if it was going to happen. He had rehearsals. She had an hour to get the nails on him in between the rehearsals and him hitting the red carpet," said Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine Jewelry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Original Black Panther Party gives out baby formula

The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
SAN DIEGO, CA

