It has been revealed that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has left a massive $52.7 million dollar (AUD) fortune for his family in his will. The staggering amount doesn’t include the value of his estate in France – which is thought to be worth millions more. While the exact instructions for his will aren’t released, The Sun has reported that most of his money will go to his wife Shirley, 83. However, his cars, including brand new undriven vehicles – must be handed out as per his wishes in the will.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO