The University of Tennessee announced this week that rather than traveling to Utah for their 2023 season opener, the Vols will now kick off the season in Nashville. Tennessee will return to Music City to open the 2023 college football season against Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Nissan Stadium. The game will replace the previously scheduled opening game which would have seen Tennessee travel to Provo, Utah to take on BYU. Tennessee will reportedly pay BYU a $2 million penalty as a buyout, according to knoxnews.com.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO