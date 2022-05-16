ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. John Bel Edwards's trip to climate conference cost Louisiana taxpayers $42,000

By Brett Rowland
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards's trip to the United Nations Climate Conference cost Louisiana taxpayers more than $42,000. Bel Edwards was one of six U.S. governors who traveled to the U.N. conference late last year in Glasgow, Scotland. The trip cost Louisiana taxpayers $42,128.34. That...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 13

AP_000964.8f231ed7dbd5432eacbd5d237e577cc0.1744
3d ago

Every time governors fly around to visit different people it cost to taxpayers that’s the way it is if you don’t like it change it it happens every day of the year in every state of the USA

Reply(1)
4
Douglas Bockman
3d ago

the "Art of Theft", a new book coming out that outlines the miserable methods that politicians use to steal money from their constituents.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
KTBS

Critical race theory bills killed in Louisiana Legislature

The House Education Committee killed two bills Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, that would have banned critical race theory from being applied to K-12 lessons. Lawmakers called the bills “unnecessary” and “impossible to enforce.” (Canva image) The Louisiana House Education Committee rejected...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Clancy: Lawsuits against Louisiana residents over post-Katrina funds are shameful

NEW ORLEANS — South Louisiana folks know that when someone says, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help," it's a lie. Almost 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, the state is suing thousands of homeowners who got elevation grants under the Road Home program, but couldn't elevate their homes because it cost too much. State officials say the feds are making them sue, even if homeowners clearly spent the money rebuilding and moving back into their homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, LA
State
Hawaii State
CBS Pittsburgh

Republicans fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With six days until Pennsylvania's primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state's executive suite.Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired U.S. Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party's establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.Mastriano is a prominent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
David Ige
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#U N#The U S Census Bureau
KXII.com

Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Loud boom and streaking fireball spook residents across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana

People in three southern US states spotted a sharp fireball streak coming down from the sky, introduced by a loud boom around 8am, which officials and scientists identified as a bright meteor on Thursday.Seen in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi by more than 30 people, the shiny fireball appeared in the sky for a few seconds and was first spotted 54 miles (87km) above the Mississippi river near Alcorn, officials said.Locals said they had heard loud booms in Claiborne County and surrounding areas, according to Nasa.The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Thursday said the noise was caused by the fireball.“After...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy