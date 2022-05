The Democratic city controller from Los Angeles is running to replace Betty Yee, who has served as state controller for two terms and is ineligible to run for re-election. He faces a crowded field in the June 7 primary: Malia Cohen, chairperson of the state Board of Equalization, who has the Democratic Party endorsement; state Sen. Steve Glazer, a Democrat from the East Bay; Democrat Yvonne Yiu, a city council member in the San Gabriel Valley who has poured nearly $6 million into her campaign; and Republican Lanhee Chen, an academic with national political experience.

