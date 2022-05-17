ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Thieves use car as battering ram in latest smash-and-grab burglary in Ewa Beach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPD investigators say the thieves used a vehicle to ram in through the front...

GF65
2d ago

This is the third time this year that that store had been hit like that. And yet this store owner failed to take adequate prevention. Putting up those cement iron pipes would certainly prevent this from happening plus it would be added protection from cars that accidentally come plowing in his store. I'm wondering why he hasn't done that yet. Hint hint...

