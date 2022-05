COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO