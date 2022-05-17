ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Baby formula scam warning: Red flags to watch out for when purchasing formula

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk3Fv_0fgTzore00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Frustrated and afraid are what some East Texas parents are feeling amid the baby formula shortage. Not only are parents worried about possible malnourishment, but now they have to watch out for scammers trying to sell baby formula at much higher prices.

East Texas mothers that need hypoallergenic, specific baby formula, frustrated with recall

Supply chain issues and labor shortages are affecting almost every item on the market. Now, with parents scrambling, scammers are watching and taking advantage of those who are in need of baby formula. This is making online shopping scams a high risk.

“The price range could be anything because of supply and demand and because of the level of desperation that mothers are in. They may be willing to pay whatever to have a formula,” said President of the BBB of East Texas, Mechele Mills.

The BBB recommends that before making an online purchase, check the accreditation status of the business. You can do so by clicking on a real BBB seal on their website. It should lead you to the company’s official BBB profile.

“The main ways we are seeing this is that they are contacting moms on social media and showing pictures of baby formula that they say they have in stock but really it is just a stock photo of something they have taken off someone else’s page online. They are collecting payment and they are taking the money and then you never hear from them again,” said Mills.

Low-income mothers across East Texas see this new expense at a time of surging inflation. That’s why places like WIC are here to help.

“We ask that you contact us because we are keeping an eye out on our infants to make sure there is no malnourishment. We do check-ins every 3 months,” said WIC Program Director, Tecora Smith.

WIC physicians and officials make regular check-ins to ensure they are receiving the formula they require. They use accessible forms of communication like the WIC app.

Alternatives East Texas parents can use amid baby formula shortage

“The WIC app helps them shop and it helps in making selections in the grocery store. Our moms love the app as they navigate through the shopping experience and communicate with us and the state,” said Smith.

It takes a strong community to come together to feed all infants.

If you and your infant are in need of support, you can find more information for WIC here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

East Texas pediatrician gives tips for baby formula alternatives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There may soon be an end in sight to the baby formula shortage. “The Abbott plant in Michigan is supposed to be back up and running in two weeks, so there should be a normal flow of product back to the shelves. Within about 6 to 8 weeks, we should see them return to previous levels,” says Dr. Kerri Camp, professor of marketing at UT Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview food pantry struggling to feed patrons

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The crippling inflation is causing the Longview Dream Center to see fewer donations causing them not to have enough food to give out. “No one has ever left this place without food,” said Vicki Zahn, pantry director, Longview Dream Center Before the pandemic, the Longview Dream Center was helping around 180 […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KWTX

4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department. Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
CBS19

East Texas man sentenced to four life imprisonments

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 18, 2022. An East Texas man was sentenced to four life imprisonments by a judge in Smith County today. Ernesto Castellon, 18, of Tyler, was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment on four charges by Judge...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

$40K in pipes stolen from East Texas oilfield

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released security video of a couple of pickup trucks used recently in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of pipes from a Harrison County oilfield. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the images will lead to tips with information that...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Baby Formula#East Texas#Scams#Accreditation#Bbb
KETK / FOX51 News

Several Tyler residents displaced after apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several people were displaced after a Tyler apartment fire. The fire started on the second story balcony, according to the Tyler Fire Department. It destroyed the balcony and a large portion of the apartment. Firefighters received a call to 2601 SSE Loop 323 around 2:43 p.m. and the fire was contained […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Constable who was re-arrested denied bond reduction

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County judge denied a request Thursday morning from Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris to reduce his bond after being re-arrested while awaiting trial for charges of felony theft by a public servant and misdemeanor public oppression. 241st District Judge Jack Skeen denied Traylor-Harris’ motions to reduce the two $500,000 […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas County sheriff IDs remains found in well by mushroom hunters

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they had identified the human remains that mushroom hunters found in a well earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are of 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield. His remains were found by mushroom hunters in a well near...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Power restored to Rusk County residents

UPDATE 7:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to the areas of Rusk County that were affected on Thursday afternoon. _______________________ UPDATE 5:02 p.m. — Power is expected to be restored in one to one and a half hours. Rusk County Electric Cooperative said that broken material on a pole needs repair, and AEP/SWEPCO has […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Food Bank Braces for ‘Hungriest Time of the Year'

It won't be long before school is out for summer, and it means some kids who rely on meals at school will find themselves fighting hunger. It will increase the demand the North Texas Food Bank is already seeing from inflation. "We know that summer is the hungriest time of...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy