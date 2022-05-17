3 dead, 6 injured including teenager in separate Philadelphia shootings Monday to Tuesday

Three people were killed and six others were injured including a teenager after a series of shootings in Philadelphia since 3 p.m. Monday

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot seven times around 3 p.m. while he was sitting on the sidewalk in the city's Parkside section.

Video taken at the scene shows police officers and bystanders rushing to get him to a hospital in the moments after he was critically injured.

He was placed in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle involved in the shooting was stolen during a carjacking around 12:30 a.m. Monday at 58th Street and Florence Avenue.

An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head around 4:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of Orthodox Street. He is currently listed as stable at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

A 34-year-old man is expected to survive after police say he was shot on the 5000 block of N. Franklin Street around 5:08 p.m. in Logan.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed on the 2600 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia. The 35-year-old victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:46 p.m., a man was gunned down while inside a vehicle located on the 1400 block of W. Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia. Officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He later died at the hospital, police said,

A 42-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot in the lower back around 8:30 p.m. It happened on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the legs on the unit block of N. 56th Street in West Philadelphia. Police say he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Just after 11 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man was shot in front of his home on Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section.

Then around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday police say a man was killed in a shootout at North 55th and Media streets in West Philadelphia. Police say two men were firing at each other in a dispute over a woman. One of the men was found dead at the scene. The other man fled the scene.

He was able to flag down officers who rushed him to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.