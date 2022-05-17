ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 dead, 6 injured including teenager in separate Philadelphia shootings Monday to Tuesday

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TX9Fx_0fgTtWZM00

Three people were killed and six others were injured including a teenager after a series of shootings in Philadelphia since 3 p.m. Monday

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot seven times around 3 p.m. while he was sitting on the sidewalk in the city's Parkside section.

Video taken at the scene shows police officers and bystanders rushing to get him to a hospital in the moments after he was critically injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5uxI_0fgTtWZM00

He was placed in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle involved in the shooting was stolen during a carjacking around 12:30 a.m. Monday at 58th Street and Florence Avenue.

An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head around 4:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of Orthodox Street. He is currently listed as stable at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old shot 7 times in Philadelphia's Parkside section

A 34-year-old man is expected to survive after police say he was shot on the 5000 block of N. Franklin Street around 5:08 p.m. in Logan.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed on the 2600 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia. The 35-year-old victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:46 p.m., a man was gunned down while inside a vehicle located on the 1400 block of W. Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia. Officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He later died at the hospital, police said,

A 42-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot in the lower back around 8:30 p.m. It happened on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the legs on the unit block of N. 56th Street in West Philadelphia. Police say he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Just after 11 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man was shot in front of his home on Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section.

Then around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday police say a man was killed in a shootout at North 55th and Media streets in West Philadelphia. Police say two men were firing at each other in a dispute over a woman. One of the men was found dead at the scene. The other man fled the scene.

Click Image:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFV0_0fgTtWZM00

He was able to flag down officers who rushed him to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 20

Jeff Jones
2d ago

Nothing wrong with these people killing one another. Saves taxpayers money instead of them serving prison sentence.

Reply(4)
11
Norwood Robins
2d ago

it would be news Worthy if there wasn't multiple shootings every night

Reply(2)
11
Related
CBS Philly

5 People Shot Near Temple University, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street. Three of the victims are in critical condition, according to police. Police tell me at least five people, possibly six, were shot in the 1500 block of Bouvier Street near Temple. Officers on scene say “there are casings everywhere.” I’m told three gunshot victims were critical. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 19, 2022 Police say a 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body and is in extremely critical condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Logan Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Police search for a suspect who shot a man several times

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say shot another man several times in North Philadelphia on May 7, 2022. The incident happened at a local bar at 3652 Germantown Avenue around 1:16 am. Police say a 35-year-old man walked back to his car after arguing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Carjacking 81-Year-Old Man In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a frightening carjacking in North Philadelphia. On May 9, police say the suspect carjacked an 81-year-old man on North Broad Street. Investigators say the suspect hid in the backseat of the victim’s car, while he got out food. When the victim got back into his car, police say the suspect put a gun to his head. After a brief struggle, the victim got out of the car, and the suspect drove away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

3 men suffered multiple gunshot wounds in North Philadelphia Tuesday

In three separate shootings, 3 men were shot in North Philadelphia around the same time. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three men in separate shootings were shot around the same time across North Philadelphia Tuesday. On the 1700 block of Courtland Street around 7:00 pm, police say a 32-year-old man was shot twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#West Philadelphia#South Philadelphia#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man denies fatally shooting his friend

NORRISTOWN — Testifying in his own defense, a Pottstown man adamantly denied fatally shooting another borough man and claimed it was an unidentified third man who pulled the trigger during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot. “I’m innocent. I didn’t do it,” Stephen Moore told...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Residential Burglary in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in recently released video clips. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, an unknown black male gained entry to an apartment building on the 100 block of New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Meth, Cocaine Philly Drug Ring Halted In Central PA: DA

Two Philadelphia drug dealers have been arrested while operating a drug ring from Lancaster to Philadelphia, according to the county's district attorney's office. Jayson Burton, 33 of Locust Street, Philadelphia, and Paul William Clifton, 31 of Pine Street, Philadelphia, were in 2018 Gray Infinity during a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street in Lancaster just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16, according to the release by the DA's office.
LANCASTER, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy