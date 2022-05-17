Pleasant Ridge’s upset bid comes up short at Bishop Ward

The year 2007 was the one you didn’t want to be the No. 2 ranked team in college football. The reason? It was cursed. There was a nine-week stretch where the second-ranked team in the land lost seven times. USC, Cal, South Florida, Boston College, Oregon, Kansas and West Virginia fell while holding the spot. Teams held their breath every Sunday as the new rankings were released knowing a No. 2 ranking inevitably meant you were losing whether you were playing Southwestern Metro Tech or Ohio State.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO