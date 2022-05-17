Pleasant Ridge’s upset bid comes up short at Bishop Ward

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen days after Kevin Muff stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach, the Junior Blues have their new leader. Alex Hutchins has been selected to coach the Washburn Rural program. Hutchins led the Hays High boys’ basketball team for the past three years, compiling a 59-9 record. That includes three conference championships […]
The Mission Valley baseball team has punched their ticket to State. The Vikings won 3 games Wednesday. They defeated Northern Heights 5-2, Lyndon 12-9 and St. Marys 12-2 in the regional championship game. The Mission Valley softball team has also earned a trip to state. The Southern Lyon County baseball...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball. “I was up at the gym, actually,” he said. Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season...
Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
Three members of Basehor-Linwood’s boys golf team are returning to the Class 5A state tournament. Junior Jacob Lowe (92) and sophomores Carson Strah (78) and Jason Smith (92) all qualified Monday at the Shawnee Heights regional held at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka. Strah’s score was good enough for third overall. As a team,…
By Derek Wiley There are two kinds of athletes that participate in high school sports, said Leavenworth assistant track coach RJ Suttles – the ones you have to coach and the ones you get to coach. Leavenworth senior Dhakiya Blake is in the latter group. “There are those you get to coach, who show up…
The KSHSAA Class 5-1A Girls Swimming State Championship meet will take place Friday and Saturday inside the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa. Prelims are scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m. and finals on Saturday at 9 a.m. Here are the 19 swimmers from Leavenworth County schools that will compete in the…
Texas Tech basketball star Kevin McCullar will play for Big 12 rival Kansas next season. McCullar made the announcement on social media, adding he is dropping out of the NBA Draft. McCullar averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders last season. He is also considered a standout...
The year 2007 was the one you didn’t want to be the No. 2 ranked team in college football. The reason? It was cursed. There was a nine-week stretch where the second-ranked team in the land lost seven times. USC, Cal, South Florida, Boston College, Oregon, Kansas and West Virginia fell while holding the spot. Teams held their breath every Sunday as the new rankings were released knowing a No. 2 ranking inevitably meant you were losing whether you were playing Southwestern Metro Tech or Ohio State.
Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A land battle is going down between the city of Olathe and Spring Hill. It has to do with a piece of unincorporated property that was recently annexed by Spring Hill. Olathe says, “No way.”. It’s a fight that has gone to the highest...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County is looking for a registered sex offender. James L. Williams Jr., 49, is wanted out of Jackson County, Missouri for sex offender registration violations. He has two warrants our for his arrest. Williams is a white male, 49 years of age, with a...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six puppies dumped outside a Shawnee dog sanctuary during thunderstorms Tuesday night are now getting care. Imagine Furever Ranch posted on its Facebook page that the puppies were abandoned in its parking lot. Imagine Furever Ranch takes care of senior dogs and contacted other animal...
John Combest is one of Missouri's very best journalists and this morning he catches an old school newspaper man clowing one of his colleagues. Fox4/KC Star: During commercial break, Helling asks Payne to tell Jack Cardetti that Cardetti’s TV appearances “have all been pretty weak” (23:00) The...
Eleanore Jane Miller, 87, passed away on May 16, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St., Shawnee, KS. A visitation will be before Mass from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.
Here's another quick sign that our "Downtown Renaissance" no longer has "momentum" on its side. A quick peek from paywall content . . . "Up for grabs are the Quality Hill Apartments, which encompass 331 units in 16 residential buildings. The properties cover about two square blocks, most bounded roughly north to south by 10th and 12th streets, and west to east by Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway. A listing price was not available. "
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team. LPD says Regan Noelle Gibbs (Marek), 25, of Lawrence was found mortally wounded Monday night at a home in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Next to Nature Farm will host a Spring Farm Fest May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include multiple food trucks, face painting, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones and baked goods. Sixty vendors and local artisans will be set up in the orchard. The farm store, which includes handmade products from 23 vendors local to Leavenworth, Nebraska and Kansas, will also be open.
Today's life lesson . . . Allegedly killer youngsters are growing up fast in the Golden Ghetto. Here's a tragic bit of description and the latest on a local case . . . The three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old are each charged in the murder of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. The teenagers made their first court appearances Tuesday morning.
