I don’t know what worries me the most. The fact that I haven’t felt most of the earthquakes in Southern California or that they are getting more frequent. How could I not feel the 3.0 quake Friday in Valley Center? And on May 4, California had nine quakes of magnitude 2.0 or above. There were also 108 quakes below magnitude 2.0. It just never seems to stop.

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO