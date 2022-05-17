Girls golf finishes eighth at state; Bennett makes top 15

It’s good to see people out walking by my house on the sidewalk or riding their bicycle down the road enjoying the sunny day, to breathe fresh air and to get some exercise. Demonstrating good exercise, the Preston City Baseball program is in its fourth week of games, said Joel Webb, Preston City Rec Baseball Director, who coordinates the games. This year is the largest participation Webb said he has ever seen with 257 boys and girls ages 7-14 making up 23 teams who have signed up and playing ball. Players come from Preston, Franklin, Soda Springs, Grace, Downey, and Montpelier to play at the three fields at the Preston City Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The older kids play twice a week, while the other teams only once a week. “We appreciate Rocky Mountain Power who has put in more lights on the fields,” said Webb. “The games have really been successful. We have a good group of coaches, who are mainly dads, who are teaching the players to love baseball.”

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO