Bear River, WY

Girls golf finishes eighth at state; Bennett makes top 15

By Jeff DeMoss Editor/staff writer
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bear River girls golf team made a solid showing at last week’s 4A state tournament, finishing eighth out of 13 teams and fourth among Region 11 schools despite a last-place finish in the region standings this season. There was no catching Pine View. The Panthers followed up...

Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Riverhawks advance, will face Bears in state championship

It will be an all-Region 11 championship in softball this year. Third-seeded Ridgeline left no doubt it belonged with a 15-5 win over second-seeded Crimson Cliffs Thursday afternoon at the Canyons Softball Complex in St. George to claim Bracket 2 in the 4A State Softball Championship. Top-seeded Bear River had to hold to edge Snow Canyon, 5-4, winning Bracket 1.
WASHINGTON, UT
Herald-Journal

GC’s season comes to end in nailbiting fashion

The Wolves put together the kind of rally their players, coaches and fans will likely remember for years to come. Unfortunately for Green Canyon's baseball team, it still wasn't quite able to cap a five-run comeback with an epic victory in an elimination game in the 4A state tournament on a hot and sunny Wednesday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
BASEBALL
Herald-Journal

Lady Indians go two and out in district tournament

The Lady Indians went two and out in the 4A District 5 softball tournament last week with both losses on the road against Century. On May 12 it was all Diamondbacks as Preston couldn’t get their bats going and finished the game with a 0-6 loss. Jaycee Larsen went...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Bears baseball starts playoffs with series win over Sky View

The Bear River baseball team headed to St. George this week in pursuit of the program’s second state championship after opening the 4A playoffs with two dominating performances over fellow Region 11 school Sky View last week. In the series opener Thursday, the Bears plated three runs in the...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Introduces Eric Duft As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State officially introduced Eric Duft as the next head coach of the Wildcats men’s basketball program. The Wildcats announced Duft, 49, as head coach following Randy Rahe’s retirement on May 16. Duft, a previous associate head coach under Rahe, was promoted and...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Makes It Official With Wisconsin Transfer Ben Carlson

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball announced Thursday afternoon that Wisconsin transfer Ben Carlson is officially a Ute. Carlson becomes the fifth newcomer for the Runnin’ Utes along with Wilguens Exacte Jr, Keba Keita, Mike Saunders Jr, and Luka Tarlac. The 6-foot nine-inch power forward will add more welcomed size for the Utes in the 2022-23 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football. There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Kyle Whittingham and company, finding the next batch of Utes is always a priority.
OXFORD, MS
Herald-Journal

LHS football notables introduce new business to train young quarterbacks

Former Logan High School quarterback Luke Falk and former LHS head football coach Mike Favero have launched a new company poised to develop young quarterbacks through innovative training. Falk and Favero’s new endeavor, 4QBTraining, offers online training for young quarterbacks of differing skill levels as well as in-person training for...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts — May 18, 2022

It’s good to see people out walking by my house on the sidewalk or riding their bicycle down the road enjoying the sunny day, to breathe fresh air and to get some exercise. Demonstrating good exercise, the Preston City Baseball program is in its fourth week of games, said Joel Webb, Preston City Rec Baseball Director, who coordinates the games. This year is the largest participation Webb said he has ever seen with 257 boys and girls ages 7-14 making up 23 teams who have signed up and playing ball. Players come from Preston, Franklin, Soda Springs, Grace, Downey, and Montpelier to play at the three fields at the Preston City Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The older kids play twice a week, while the other teams only once a week. “We appreciate Rocky Mountain Power who has put in more lights on the fields,” said Webb. “The games have really been successful. We have a good group of coaches, who are mainly dads, who are teaching the players to love baseball.”
PRESTON, ID
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan holding contest for Pioneer Day Parade grand marshal

1.) Ride in the lead vehicle. Parade marshals don’t give speeches, aren’t showered with gifts, can’t boss anybody around. But they might be introduced and recognized at a town council meeting or asked to show up for a promotional photo before the big event, and they of course must wear the honor well.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Weather advisories and warnings in effect for Thursday’s storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Weather changes have arrived, and our work week warmth is about to take a turn for below-average temperatures! A system coming in from the north will lead to big changes across the state Thursday into Friday. The one thing that will be universal statewide Thursday will be strong winds ahead […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Lee, Mary Agnes

Lee Mary Agnes Lee 69 Logan, Utah passed away May 11, 2022. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Curtis Anderson Allen

Curtis Anderson Allen 11/7/1969 - 5/16/2022 Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Curtis Anderson Allen passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at age 53. He was born on November 7, 1969 to Darwin and LaRee Neeley Allen. Curtis was a lifelong resident of Tremonton. He graduated from Bear River...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past — May 18, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Franklin City hosted officials from Ezra C. Lundahl Incorporated of Logan at a city meeting as they explained their plans to operate a steel fabrication company out of the old Del Monte building they recently purchased.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
utahrealtygroup.com

11300 N 5225 W Unit 14, Highland, UT 84003

Gorgeous home TO BE BUILT in exclusive Highland neighborhood. This home is planned to have 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, large home theatre, 2 story great room, dining nook, incredible kitchen and flowing floor plan. This floor plan originally calls for a mother-in-law casita attached. This would add on approximately 3,400 square feet. The sports court is an available option and can be added to the home during the design phase. We have just a few lots left in this LUXURY CUSTOM neighborhood. These plans can be changed to fit exactly what you are hoping to find! Lots range in size between .5-just under 1 Acre! These lots are attached to an awesome builder. Close to shopping and entertainment but quiet. The best of both worlds. Call or text Alicia for more info on building your dream home with us! For Driving Directions: Take North County Blvd (4800 W) to 11300 N . Head W on 11300 N through stop sign and continue to end of cul-de-sac. Reservations accepted on these lots with signed Lot Reservation Agreement and Deposit.
HIGHLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

Valley saying so long to Saddleback Mountain landmark

The eyes of Cache Valley residents often linger on the surrounding mountains, so nearly everyone has likely noticed the microwave reflectors on Saddleback Mountain just east of Logan, even if they’ve never known the purpose of the billboard-like structures. Or the lack of purpose, you might say, because the...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

LaDene (Leona Dene) Cutler Zundel

LaDene Cutler Zundel (Leona Dene) passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 91. LaDene was born in Snowville, Utah on September 2, 1930 to Doyle and Amanda Cutler. She joined sister Darlene C. Hurd and then Sid joined their family. Mom grew up in Snowville, Utah enjoying all the adventures of a small town. Mom attended Snowville Elementary, graduated from Bear River High and attended BYU for a year. Mom played the trumpet in the High School Band. She started her working career out working at a local café and helping around the small family farm of feeding lambs & chickens and milking a few cows.
SNOWVILLE, UT

