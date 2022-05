Someone (more than likely) from the borough council just sounded off that there are many new and exciting things opening up in Pottstown. First of all, I still challenge people to go to town and see for themselves. There may be a few small places to eat, but how long will they survive? The only time Pottstown comes alive is during the monthly car show. Phoenixville thrives, while Pottstown struggles. Leadership?

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO