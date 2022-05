Minecraft has a new guest in town: Angry Birds! The new DLC is sure to bring more fun chaos to the already packed Minecraft universe. The latest collaborator of Minecraft is Oreville Studios, the creator behind the popular video game franchise, Angry Birds. As recalled, Angry Birds was a game that let players revolve around the character of Red, going on adventures trying to get their friends back and find their stolen eggs.

