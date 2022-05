In the 1860s, Americans fought a civil war to guarantee that the right to liberty should not depend on what state you live in. In the 1960s, students at Berkeley fought for free speech in connection with their support for civil rights and protests against the war in Vietnam. Today, in 2022, none of us can stand by as the Supreme Court moves to reverse Roe v. Wade and allow state legislatures to ban access to abortion.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO