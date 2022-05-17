ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros, Kyle Tucker halt negotiations for contract extension: report

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Astros and Kyle Tucker's representation have communicated about a contract extensions, but so far those talks have been unsuccessful as the rising star outfielder plays toward his first arbitration-eligible season.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart reported Monday "the sides were unable to come to a deal and are no longer engaged."

Tucker, 25, had a breakout season in 2021. After May 1, he led the American League in batting average (.320), slugging percentage (.600), on-base percentage (.387) and OPS (.986).

He entered Monday night's game against the Red Sox slashing .254/.360/.441 with five home runs.

NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Houston Rockets To Pursue With No. 3 Overall Pick

The Houston Rockets will not chase any trade targets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Odds are, they’ll select the best player available. After all, having the third pick in what’s widely perceived as a three-man draft is about the least stressful place this organization could find itself in. As the worst team in the NBA for two years running, they could use some of what every available prospect brings to the table.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle Thursday for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather. Aledmys Diaz is shifting to first base in place of Gurriel while Alex Bregman returns to the lineup to handle the hot corner and bat second.
HOUSTON, TX
