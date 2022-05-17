Astros, Kyle Tucker halt negotiations for contract extension: report

(SportsRadio 610) - The Astros and Kyle Tucker's representation have communicated about a contract extensions, but so far those talks have been unsuccessful as the rising star outfielder plays toward his first arbitration-eligible season.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart reported Monday "the sides were unable to come to a deal and are no longer engaged."

Tucker, 25, had a breakout season in 2021. After May 1, he led the American League in batting average (.320), slugging percentage (.600), on-base percentage (.387) and OPS (.986).

He entered Monday night's game against the Red Sox slashing .254/.360/.441 with five home runs.

