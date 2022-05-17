ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

18-year-old charged with carjacking food delivery driver in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An 18-year-old man has been indicted after, investigators say, he was armed and carjacked a food delivery driver in March.

The U.S. Attorney Office 's Eastern District of Pennsylvania says that Arnell Moore and two others ordered food to be delivered to an abandoned home in Northeast Philadelphia .

That's when they reportedly carjacked the delivery driver, using a gun.

Police ended up recovering the stolen vehicle a few days later.

Officials said during a search of Moore's bedroom, they found the phone used to deliver the food and a loaded gun.

“As alleged, Moore and his accomplices set up an innocent delivery driver and stole his vehicle, which he relies on for his livelihood. Enough is enough – if you commit a serious violent crime like an armed carjacking in our city, you can expect the feds to show up on your doorstep," said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams in a statement.

Moore is facing charges of carjacking and using and carrying a firearm. If convicted on all charges, he could face at least seven years in prison with a maximum possible life sentence.

