The Western Conference Finals is set as the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are set to go to battle after the Mavericks shockingly blew out the reigning Finalists, Phoenix Suns, in one of the most shocking Game 7’s in NBA history. Dallas certainly looked like a force in the West during the playoffs, as they took care of business against two very solid teams in the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns. In many ways, nobody truly thought the Mavericks would have had a shot in the dark against either the Jazz or the Suns.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO