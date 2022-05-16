ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Draft: Rip Hamilton to represent Detroit Pistons at NBA Draft Lottery

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do for an encore? For the Detroit Pistons it’s all about going back to work. Or more specifically, the Going to Work era, as the team announced Rip Hamilton will represent Detroit at Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The NBA Draft lottery will be held at 8 p.m. ET...

www.detroitbadboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Latest NBA Mock Draft from 247Sports includes 4 B1G players as lottery picks

Now that the NBA Draft lottery is set, we can get a better idea of where some of college basketball’s top stars from the 2021-22 season might wind up starting their professional careers. The lottery was held on Tuesday night, giving us the order of the first 14 picks...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Heath Township, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Paolo Banchero
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dan Orlovsky lands significant new position at ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has gained popularity at ESPN with his no-nonsense NFL analysis over the past several years, and he will have another platform to deliver it this upcoming season. Orlovsky will join ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The trio is set to call some “Monday Night Football” doubleheaders this season and then five games per season beginning in 2023.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Espn#Oklahoma State
On3.com

Newsstand: Former Michigan basketball standouts Zavier Simpson, Charles Matthews to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Four Michigan alums are set to face the sharks. The Players Trunk co-founders Jason Lansing and Austin Pomerantz, along with former Wolverines basketball players Charles Matthews and Zavier Simpson, will pitch the company for investment on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ Lansing and Pomerantz were U-M team managers. The episode will air Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Maple Leafs Could Help Each Other with Offseason Trade

For the teams that are not in the playoffs, the offseason is now in full swing. Planning for the 2022-23 season has already begun, and general managers (GM) from all 32 teams surely have a gauge on what kind of moves their organizations may or may not be able to pull off. While some teams don’t need to mess with their formula too much, others may be looking to switch things up in a big way, sending a message to their team that the status quo is no longer good enough.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy