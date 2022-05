As of the morning of May 17th, 2022, Gayle Arthur Goold of Paxton, IL passed away at Carle Hospital at the age of 76. He was in the continual embrace of his children and wife. Gayle was a prairie boy, through and through, with the kind of unyielding blue eyes and hay-colored beard only such a land bears; he was wholly of the land, too, working with the U of I, Illinois Stewardship Alliance, and Illinois Sustainable Ag Network to ensure crops kept cropping up in their ordinary, miraculous way.

