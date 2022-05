The Kentucky Derby returned to full form and a sold-out crowd for the 148th running of the luxurious race, known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports" The salutation heard near-constantly on and around the Churchill Downs grounds made it clear that the annual running of the thoroughbreds is nothing short of a local holiday in Louisville. And upon my first visit to the city for the grand event, it wasn’t difficult to see why.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO