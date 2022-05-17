ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appanoose County, IA

Local coaches helping youth stay off the streets through sports

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice search Appanoose County for man accused of beating sheriff's deputy. Police in Appanoose County are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say severely beat a Sheriff's Deputy. Efforts underway to rescue last of Ukrainian...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Police name suspect in stabbing of 41-year-old Iowa man

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have named a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Police released a photo of 44-year-old Shane Rose. He's charged with willful injury and going armed with intent. Investigators said he stabbed 41-year-old Andrew Simmons on Monday. Simmons is expected...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
New York State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Buffalo, IA
County
Appanoose County, IA
Appanoose County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Police: Large fight escalated to gunfire that injured 3 teens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on the east side of Des Moines. Police said a large fight turned into gunfire near East 17th Street and Garfield Avenue. The fight broke out at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. One group fired at the other group, and the groups separated. At that point, the other group fired back, according to police.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Iowa#Sheriff#Ukrainian#Save Cr Heritage#Garfield Elementary#Board
KBUR

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

Ankeny, IA (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound.
ANKENY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

West Glen Town Center in West Des Moines sold for $45.45 million

West Glen Town Center, a mixed-use development with more than 270,000 square feet of commercial, office and residential space, was purchased by investment groups in West Des Moines and Brookfield, Wis. MCR Investments X LLC, located in West Des Moines, paid $15.75 million for the four-story Promenade office building (pictured)...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

DMPD: Man stabbed in stomach in Pioneer Park neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night in Des Moines’ Pioneer Park neighborhood. Emergency crews were called to SE 22nd St. and E. Hughes Ave. shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in the stomach, according to Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Harassment

An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa teen accused of using gun to threaten homeowner

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is behind bars facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a weekend home break-in. On Saturday afternoon, Ottumwa police officers responded to the report of a burglary on Taft Circle in Ottumwa. It was reported that a man had forced his way...
OTTUMWA, IA
iheart.com

Two Year-Old Dead After Accident in Marshall County

(Marshall County, Iowa) -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a toddler is dead after an accident Tuesday morning. The Sherriff's Office says a driver was backing a truck out of a garage north of Baxter, Iowa a little after 9am and didn't see the child riding a tricycle behind the vehicle. The driver backed over the child, who died at the scene, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. So far none of the names of those involved have been released.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD seeking stolen city truck, Farmers Market trailer

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are looking for a stolen truck owned by the city of Des Moines that was allegedly used to steal a trailer full of equipment for the Des Moines Farmers Market. According to a post on their Facebook page, the DMPD says a white 2012 F-250 truck belonging to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy