Local coaches helping youth stay off the streets through sports

An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO