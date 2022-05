KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial will bear a new name soon — Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. He was from Knoxville and served in Afghanistan as the U.S. pulled out of the country. Knauss was located near the Kabul airport as people tried to find a spot on a plane headed near the country, as The Taliban claimed control of the capital city.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO